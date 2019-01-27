German Ambassador waiting for start of PSL

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Martin Kobler on Sunday said he was waiting for the start of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a message on social media, he said what better than a Sunday morning run in the outfit gifted by Peshawar Zalmi to him. He thanked Peshawar Zalmi for the outfit gift. The Ambassador said that he also bought a Pakistan Made bicycle, adding, “It also has a horn I love my bike”.