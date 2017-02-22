German Ambassador to play cooperative role in promoting tourism:MD PTDC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):The bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany are ideal and cooperation in the field of tourism will further enhance these ties.

This was stated by Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Chudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan, during a meeting with Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, Ina Lepel, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

He informed that Pakistan was regularly participating in International Tourism Fair and ITB Berlin in Germany being held in the first or second week of March.

German Ambassador alos was also committed to play cooperative role in promoting tourism in Pakistan, he added.

PTDC has been participating in this fair for the last three decades.

Pakistan, had had great potential of Heritage, mountains, valleys, deserts, rivers and beaches, he pointed out.

Pakistan has three mountain ranges including Karakoram, Himalayan and Hindu Kush.

Out of 14 highest peaks in the world, 5 existed in Pakistan including K-2 the second highest peak of the world.

Nanga Parbat is also one of the five highest and challenging peaks which is very famous among the German adventurers and they name it as a killer mountain.

Pakistan has a huge treasure of ancient civilizations like Indus Valley and Gandhara civilizations with a diverse culture of multi ethnic groups.

“We have a vast variety of delicious cuisines which can be introduced and promote internally in the near future,” he added.

German Ambassador told that tourists from Germany were visiting Pakistan for mountaineering and trekking.

They are very fond of adventure and nature.

She said that Ministry of Tourism, Republic of Germany and German Tourism Organization were already offering technical and vocational Education & Training (TVET) reforms in Pakistan.

The Ambassador expressed her views that PTDC might promote domestic tourism in the current circumstances and educate the local tourists that they must take care of the environment.

The tourists should be eco-friendly people.

Ghafoor Khan said “being a managing director I am going to take some

measures to promote tourism in Pakistan and give the message to the international community regarding the soft image of country”.

In this regard, new destinations were being explored and investors were being invited to invest in this sector to make pre-fabricated resorts and other facilities, he added.

PTDC are in the process of launching tourism channel which will cover only tourism matters, he said adding on the other hand the diplomatic community based in Pakistan was being contacted and counter parts around the globe to promote the tourism.

The Managing Director urged the German government to review its travel advisory for German tourists to visit Pakistan.

Meetings on tourism should continue between the two countries, he added.

The Ambassador appreciated the efforts of the present government of

Pakistan for promotioning tourism in the country.

The Managing Director stressed upon the need to invite the investors to Pakistan for building up fabricated resorts at different tourists destinations of Northern Areas.

Ina Lepel also informed that the German tourists were keen to tourism.