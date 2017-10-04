German Ambassador meets Nasser Janjua

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): German Ambassador to Pakistan
Martin Kobler Wednesday paid a courtesy meeting with National
Security Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and
discussed matters pertaining to further promote bilateral
ties.
Security situation of region with particular reference to
peace and stability in Afghanistan also came under discussion.
Welcoming the ambassador, the National Security Adviser
said Germany was a great country with resilient nation and Pakistan
attached great importance to enhance multifaceted cooperation with
it.
He apprised the ambassador of Pakistan’s role in promoting
peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.
Highlighting different aspects of regional security situation,
he sensitized the ambassador of fragile regional balance and
stressed that the leading world countries must focus to maintain
a balanced regional approach in South Asia.
Both sides agreed that increased political engagements for
political solution in Afghanistan between all stakeholders were
prerequisite for sustainable peace and development in the country.
The ambassador acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s role
against terrorism and sacrifices made.
He, however, stressed that for Pakistan it was important to
enhance engagements with Europe to explain own narrative with more
clarity.
Both sides also reiterated to work together for further
improving bilateral relationship.
