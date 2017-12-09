German ambassador lauds Punjab CM

LAHORE, Dec 09 (APP):German Ambassador in Pakistan Mr
Martin Kobler on Saturday declared Punjab Chief Minister
Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif a visionary leader during a
ceremony of the Punjab Gas Power Plant in Jhang.
Kobler said he praised Shehbaz Sharif because under his
leadership the Punjab government had taken speedy measures for
development. He said Shehbaz Sharif took personal interest in
the completion of projects and under his praiseworthy
leadership province of Punjab was making progress.
He said the vision of Shehbaz, his capacity to work and
his determination were praiseworthy. He added Shehbaz Sharif had
taken solid measures to eliminate load shedding and German
companies should also benefit from CPEC projects. He said
today was historic day for Pakistan, Punjab and Jhang, and this
day also held importance for Germany as well.
He said Shehbaz Sharif had great vision of development in
the country.
The German envoy spoke a few word in Urdu and raise the
slogan of `Long Live Pakistan, Germany and China’.
On this occasion, Chief Financial Officer German Company
Siemens Mr Stefan Halbest adt said that the best performance
turbine would be installed for the project.
He said Punjab had taken praiseworthy measures to end
the power crisis.
Chinese Ambassador Mr. Yao Jing said CM Shehbaz
Sharif was giving excellent support for CPEC and non-CPEC
projects and given a lot of facilities.
