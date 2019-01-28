ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Martin Kobler here on Monday called on Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed.
During the meeting, the Ambassador thanked the Federal Minister for making Pakistan Post a reliable department. He said, “I sent a gift to my family in Berlin with unregistered mail for just Rs. 200, which was just in 7 days”.
German Ambassador calls on Murad Saeed
