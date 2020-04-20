Genius Babar is a 10,000 runs Test Cricketer: Mickey

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur believes prolific batsman Babar Azam is a 10,000 runs Test cricketer saying the Lahore-born youngster was a genius.

“I just get overjoyed everytime I watch Babar Azam bat. People will say he’s my love child, I don’t care. He is gonna be very very special,” greenteam92.com quoted him as saying.

Mickey said Babar Azam was a 10,000 runs test cricketer. “I remember everybody said I was favoring Babar, Yes I was favoring him because I could see the potential and I knew what he would give Pakistan cricket in the long run. He is a genius,” he said.

Speaking about the current Pakistani coach and chief selector Misbah ul Haq, Mickey said Misbah eat, sleeps and drink cricket.

“Misbah is a great cricket brain. Misbah eat sleeps drink cricket. He’s very passionate about Pakistan cricket as well and I think he will do a wonderful job,” he said.

Mickey, who was appointed as head coach of the Pakistan Cricket Team in May 2016, said he doesn’t see a measure issue Misbah doing dual roles. “I think Misbah with his knowledge of the domestic game is able to do those two roles and I have no doubt,” he said.

He further said that he played Mohammad Amir was one of his favourites. “I loved Amir because of his ability to bowl and his ability to win games. I played Amir in every test I possibly could and that was selfish from me as a coach because I pushed him through a lot.”

“For him to prolong his white ball career and Pakistan have got a phenomenal white ball bowler potential match winner. Who potentially could win Pakistan T20 world cup if they picked him,” he said.

About Mohammed Hafeez’s statement on Mickey that there were double standards and favouritism while he was coaching, he said he was surprised Hafeez said that.

“I like building relationships with players. I never ever have favoured anybody but I’m partial to guys that I know can win games for my team and have the ambitious to become a match winner,” he said.