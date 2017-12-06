RAWALPINDI, Dec 6 (APP):General Secretary Iraqi Ministry of Defence, Lieutenant General Muhammad Jawad Khadum
Al-Abadi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General
Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.
Matters of professional interest and regional security situation were discussed during
the meeting, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here said.
General Secretary Iraqi defence ministry calls on COAS
