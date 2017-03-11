RAWALPINDI, March 11 (APP): Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt Gen
Nadeem Raza and Commander Bahawalpur Corps Lt Gen Sher Afgun laid a wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Lt Khawar Shahab (Shaheed) at Khuiratta on Saturday.
The general officers later visited the aggrieved family and
paid rich tribute to the Shaheed (martyr) for the supreme sacrifice
while fighting terrorists in FR Bannu, according to an Inter Services
Public Relations (ISPR) news release.
The Commander Rawalpindi Corps recalled the courage and bravery
of the officer even during his cadetship at PMA wherein Lt Khawar
Shaheed achieved a unique distinction of earning a gold medal in
the boxing competition.
The father of the Shaheed and other relatives expressed
unflinching resolve to contribute even more for peace in Pakistan,
and maintain its integrity and sovereignty.
General officers lay wreath at grave of Shaheed Lt Khawar
RAWALPINDI, March 11 (APP): Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt Gen