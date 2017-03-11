General officers lay wreath at grave of Shaheed Lt Khawar

RAWALPINDI, March 11 (APP): Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt Gen

Nadeem Raza and Commander Bahawalpur Corps Lt Gen Sher Afgun laid a wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Lt Khawar Shahab (Shaheed) at Khuiratta on Saturday.

The general officers later visited the aggrieved family and

paid rich tribute to the Shaheed (martyr) for the supreme sacrifice

while fighting terrorists in FR Bannu, according to an Inter Services

Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The Commander Rawalpindi Corps recalled the courage and bravery

of the officer even during his cadetship at PMA wherein Lt Khawar

Shaheed achieved a unique distinction of earning a gold medal in

the boxing competition.

The father of the Shaheed and other relatives expressed

unflinching resolve to contribute even more for peace in Pakistan,

and maintain its integrity and sovereignty.