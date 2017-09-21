General election 2018 to be referendum on development: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior

Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that the General Election 2018 would

actually be referendum oo development and those working for

progress would emerge as victorious.

“Nawaz Sharif has made PML(N) the ideology of development

and those who want to see Pakistan as prosperous and developed

country have become the voters and supporters of the PML-N,” the

minister said while speaking at the opening ceremony of Korang Bridge

built on Korang Nullah Bani Gala here.

He said the incumbent government had initiated lot of mega

projects from Gilgit-Baltistan to Karachi to lead the country

towards progress and development.

He said the journey to progress would continue and

nobody could beat Pakistan Muslim League (N).

Imran Khan who is in habit of finding faults in every

institution and development project, was spreading disappointment in

the country, he added.

During the next general election, PML-N would

sweep next general election on the basis of its performance.

If Imran Khan gives suggestions about how to bring about

improvement in cricket, it is acceptable but if he

delivers sermons on development, it would be unacceptable as he

is not an experienced person.

The man who had never governed a union council, how he would run

the country having a large population.

Imran Khan in his recent interview admitted that

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf could have miserably failed due to lack

of experience, had they won the general election.

He said that PML-N won the general election of 2013 on the

promises of development and it fulfilled its them.

The minister said that in 2013 Pakistan was considered the

most dangerous country of the world due to terrorism and deteriorating

law and order, but with Nawaz Sharif’s efforts the country has become

safe and secured.

He said that due to the policies of Nawaz Sharif, peace has

been restored in Karachi and Balochistan.

He said that Nawaz Sharif launched first-ever mega projects

in Balochistan and built motorway from Gwadar to Karachi.

The project of Kachhi Canal has also been initiated in

Dera Bugti which would provide water to around 72,000 acres of

land.

The projects like Lowari Tunnel, which was stopped for the

last 70 years in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was

completed by Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif gave the gift of China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) to the nation besides linking entire country by

motorways.

Imran Khan he said criticized the building of road network

because he did not know the importance of roads in the development

of the country.

The masses could get education and health facilities through

roads adding if roads were not important then why China was

spending billions of rupees on building roads to link South and

Middle East.

Imran Khan talks about hospital by giving examples of

France and Germany but he failed to establish any modern

hospital in KP during last four years.

Shehbaz Sharif launched three metro bus projects during

last three years but KP government failed to establish a single metro despite cooperation of the federal government.

The minister said that on the one hand Imran Khan was blaming

that there was no law for the powerful but on the other hand he himself

was not appearing before Election Commission for the last three years.

Nawaz Sharif appeared before the joint investigation team

with his whole family and made his three generations accountable

before the court.

The minister said that Imran Khan was not presenting his

funding record before the Election Commission.

Terming Sheikh Rashid and Imran Khan as anti-development,

he said that both these persons were involved in destablization of

the country.

Earlier Minister of State for Capital Administration and

Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the

Korang Bridge had been established at a cost of Rs 125 million.

He said that NA-120 bye election was a verdict against the

conspirators.

He said that Panama papers case was a conspiracy against the country

adding that Nawaz Sharif’s corruption could not be proved.

Nawaz Sharif fulfilled his promises which he made with

public in 2013 and made Pakistan a peaceful and prosperous country.

He said that in NA-49 record development projects were

completed.