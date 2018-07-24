General election 2018 significant in country’s political history of Pakistan: Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Law, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Tuesday said the general election 2018 was of great importance in the country’s political history.

Pakistan’s destiny was in the hands of voters, who must use their right of franchise, he said in an interview with PTV World.

Barrister Ali Zafar said the caretaker federal and provincial governments, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would ensure holding of elections in a peaceful and transparent manner. He said the role of media for creating awareness about significance of vote was appreciable.

“I will also like to thank all the political parties for playing their part in strengthening the democratic process,” he added.

He expressed the hope that the polling process would be completed in a peaceful environment as the caretaker set-up was neutral and was trying to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.