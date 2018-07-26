General Election-2018: ECP announces 124 unofficial results so far

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced unofficial results of 124 national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies.

The ECP has so far received results of 30 National Assembly seats while it also got results of 94 provincial assemblies’ seats of the four provinces, an ECP official said.

The ECP has received results of 55 constituencies of Punjab assembly, 27 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly constituencies, seven Balochistan assembly constituencies and four Sindh assembly constituencies.

Out of 30 National Assembly seats results, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has grabbed 18 seats, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) got seven seats, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPP) obtained four seats while Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) won one seat.

Earlier, Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Babar Yakoob said that delay in issuing official results of general election 2018 was due to failure of Result Transmission System (RTS), which was specifically developed to ensure result transmission swiftly.

He said that over 85,000 cellular phones were connected with RTS, but due to heavy traffic the system was choked, and it could receive data from only 25,000 phones.

The ECP had now decided to collect and compile the results manually from presiding officers, he added.