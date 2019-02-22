Gen (Retd) Asad found guilty of violating army’s code of conduct: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Feb 22 (APP):Former chief of Inter Services Intelligence Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani has been found guilty of violating Army’s Code of Conduct, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Friday said.

He was addressing a press conference on the situation in the aftermath of Pulwama incident.

The DG ISPR said a Court of Inquiry found him guilty of violating the military code of conduct thus his pension and other benefits being paid to him have been stopped. However, he would continue to retain the rank as a retired general, he added.