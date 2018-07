ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) candidate Fehmeeda Mirza has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-230 Badin-2 by securing 96,875 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PPP’s candidate Haji Rasool Bakhsh Chandio stood second by getting 96,015 votes. The third position was grabbed by an Independent candidate Muhammad Hassam Mirza with 1,761 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 58.17%.