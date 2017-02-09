GB scouts clinch Shah Khan Ski Cup

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Defending champions Gilgit Baltistan

Scouts (GBS) on Thursday lifted Shah Khan Ski Cup at PAF Ski Resort

Naltar.

According to a press release issued here, skiers from 11 teams

of the country participated in the exhilarating Cup.

The participating teams included Islamabad, Punjab, Adventure

Foundation, Gilgit Baltistan Ski Association (GBSA), Pakistan Army,

Pakistan Air Force (PAF), GBS, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA),

Higher Education Commission (HEC), Old Fort Ski Club and Alpine

Club.

Waqar of GB Scouts claimed gold medal in slalom category,

while Feyaz Alam of CAA won silver medal. Bronze medal was clinched

by Ali Syed of GBSA.

Waqar also earned gold medal in giant slalom category, while

CAA’s Feyaz won silver medal in the same category. Army’s Jan Alam

took bronze medal.