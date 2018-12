GILGIT, Dec 10 (APP):The mountain peaks of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) received the second snowfall of the season, causing sudden drop in temperature.The Pak-China border area (Sust, Hunza, and Gujal) Pass in the south and Babusar Pass in the north-east connecting the GB with rest of the country, received heavy snow, which disturbed the routine life of locality of high mountain areas and cites of GB.