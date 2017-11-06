GB pavilion attracts World Travel Market London tourists

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):Gilgit-Balitistan pavilion is attracting a large number of tourists at famous tourism exhibition “World Travel Market London”. Embellished with the beautiful scenery of mountain peaks and lush green landscape of the region, the G-B pavilion has unique appeal for the tourists, says a press release received from London.

Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan and Syed Ibne Abbas, the High Commissioner, inaugurated the Gilgit-Baltistan pavilion on Monday at Excel London.

To introduce the tourism potential of the Gilgit-Baltistan to the Western world, the Government of G-B has set up the pavilion where the Tourism Departments of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are showcasing the tourism potential of Pakistan. Moreover a number of tourism companies from G-B are introducing their tourist packages. These packages offer various forms of tourism, including expeditions, trekking, jeep safaris, rafting, mountain biking, day hikes and heli safaris. Besides, there are packages for cultural tourism and spiritual tourism. The exhibition would continue from 6-8 November 2017.

World Travel Market London is the leading global event for the travel industry, generating more than £2.8 billion of business contracts between attendees. Over three days, the travel industry comes together as almost 5,000 exhibiting destinations, technology and private sector companies to find and network with 51,000 travel professionals, key industry buyers, journalists, digital influencers, students and tourism Ministers.