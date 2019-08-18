GB has tremendous potentials in tourism, agriculture, IT sectors: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):The Central Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Asad Umar Sunday underlined the need to engage youth for tapping the potential offered by Gilgit-Baltistan in tourism, agriculture and Information Technology sectors.

Addressing a seminar titled “Entrepreneurship and Youth development” held at University Baltistan in Gilgat Baltistan, Asad Umar said the University could play central role in leading youth for exploring plethora of opportunities in such fields.

He stressed for the provision of organized services to unlock the huge potential in tourism industry.