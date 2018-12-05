ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.
The GB governor briefed the foreign minister on the developmental work being carried out in the province and the substantive changes taking place in the lives of the people, due to the positive measures taken by the government.
GB governor calls on foreign minister
