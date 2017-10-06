GB CM directs for following merit policy in departments

ASTORE Oct 6 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman has directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure merit and transparency in all projects of departments including Department of Communication and Works (C&W) besides swiftly addressing people’s problems.

He said 100pc merit and transparency should be ensured in all development projects and ADP schemes so that confidence of masses on public sectors departments should be further strengthened besides enhancing durability and timely completion of the projects for people’s benefits.

He expressed the views during a briefing about different projects of Departments of Education, Health and C&W that was attended by senior officials, DCs and officers of line departments.

The Chief Minister said computerized system should be introduced for updating status of all development projects and ADP schemes of C&W Department to ensure its quick monitoring and its timely completion.

He also directed DCs to hold meeting of district development boards on regular basis and ensure participation of public representatives in it.

The Chief Minister said works on different roads projects in different districts including Astore Valley Road has been started and directed modern scientific techniques should be adopted in construction and expansion of these projects besides expending pace of work to make it lifelong and durable.

The Chief Minister also directed issuance of tender of key projects of Department of Health, adding unnecessary delay in completion of papers work would not be accepted.

The Chief Minister took serious notice of unnecessary delay in work on Chilas Hospital and directed the concerned officials to that unnecessary delay would not be tolerated.

He directed summary of Chilas Hospital should be tabled before the concerned forum for approval by October 20 so that practical work on 200 bed hospital could be started on time.

He also directed completion of Chilas Water Supply Scheme and starting of re-carpeting and melting of roads in Diamir district. He said he would soon visit DIamir, Astore, Ghazar, Hunza and Nagar districts.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to take all necessary measures for capacity building of staff, use of IT and latest scientific techniques to ensure timely completion of development projects in the province.