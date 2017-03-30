Gas connections provided without discrimination: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, March 30 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and

Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said the

gas connections were provided to the consumers without

any discrimination.

Talking to a news channel, the minister said Sui Northern

Gas and Sui Southern Gas Companies were responsible to implement

the new gas schemes in the country.

He said the government only gives directions to the

companies to implement the new gas schemes in those areas where

gas facility was direly needed.

Shahid Khaqan said the gas companies started new schemes of

worth Rs.18 billion in Balochistan areas.

Replying to a question, he said there was no ban in Sindh

regarding gas connections.