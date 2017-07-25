Garments worth US$ 2.136 bln exported in previous FY

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): Readymade garments exports from the
country during previous financial year (2016-17) increased by 5.55
percent as compared the corresponding period of last financial year.
During 12 months of financial year, 2016-17, about 34,785
thousand dozen of readymade garments worth US$ 2.316 billion
exported as compared the exports of 32,775 thousand dozen valuing
US$ 2.196 billion of same period last year.
During previous year, 353,108 metric tons of bedwear valuing
US$ 2.133 billion exported as compared the exports of 328,875 metric
tons worth US$ 2.19 billion of the same period of last year.
According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the
bedwear exports from the country in period under review grew by 5.65
percent.
However, exports of knitwear decreased by 0.07 percent as it
was recorded at 113,200 thousand dozen valuing 2.36 billion against
the exports of 112,459 thousand dozen worth of 2.363 billion of same
period of last year.
In 12 months of previous financial year about 182,873 metric
tons of towels costing US$ 786.606 million were exported as compared
the exports of 184,479 metric tons of US$ 802.966 million of same
period of 2015-16, hence showing negative growth of 2.4 percent.
Meanwhile, country earned US$ 42.825 million by exporting
24,976 metric tons of raw cotton as against the 49,315 metric tons
valuing US$ 76.631 million of same period last year.
In financial year 2016-17, exports of cotton carded or combed
grew by 62.7 percent as cotton combed worth US$ 235,000 exported as compared the exports of US$ 145,000 of same period last year.
It may be recalled here that during last financial year
textile group exports recorded 0.4 percent growth as compared the
same period of last year.
Textile goods worth US$ 12.452 billion were exported in 12
months of financial year 2016-17 as compared the exports of 12.447
billion of same period last year.
