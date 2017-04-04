Gangal, Kiran clubs win matches

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP): Gangal Pioneer and Kiran clubs earned victories in the matches of the 1st Mayor Football Cup 2017 being played here at the different venues of the Federal Capital.

Gangal Pioneer club beat Islamabad United club by 6-1 at G-9/2 Karachi Company Ground. Gangal Pioneer club scored through Taufeeq (29 minutes), Sadaqat (32 & 58 minutes), Sohail (34 minutes), Salman (85 minutes) and Nasir (87 minutes).

Islamabad United club scorer was Zain (69 minutes). The match commissioner was Syed Muqbil Hussain Naqvi while referees included Dilawar Hussain, Ali Nawaz and Amir Hussain.

Kiran club beat Falcon club by 6-0 at G-8/4 Ground. Kiran club scored through Fardeen (18, 74 & 78 minutes), Samad (80 & 82 minutes), Bashir (84 minute). The match commissioner was Shahid Siddique while referees included Ibrahim Khan, Chaman Khan and Waqas Tufail.

Pre-quarter finals and quarter finals will be played from April 12 to 18. Semi finals will be played on April 19 and 20 while the third position match and final will be played on April 21 and 22, respectively.

The winning team will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, runner-up will get Rs 50,000 while the third position team will bag Rs 25,000.