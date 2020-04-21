Gandapur urges world community to take immediate notice of growing ‘Hindu extremism ‘

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday urged the world community and international institutions to take immediate notice of growing Hindu extremism in India, endangering lives of millions of Muslims.

In a statement, he said India is playing dangerous game in occupied Kashmir in the name of coronavirus instead of taking measures to prevent the pandemic. He said New Delhi is fighting against Muslims and Kashmiris.

Ali Amin said BJP-led Modi government is also trying to change demography of Indian Occupied Kashmir and the so-called secularism in India has been buried, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said Hindu extremist fascist India will prove a dangerous to peace of the globe.

The Minister said that India must give Kashmiris their right to self-determination according the aspirations of Kashmiris as per resolutions passed by United Nations Security Council.