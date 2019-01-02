Gandapur urges Media to highlight struggle of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday urged media to vigorously highlight Kashmiris’ struggle for their right to self-determination as promised by the international community.

In his statement to congratulating AJK’s senior journalist Tariq Naqqash for his unopposed election as president of Muzaffarabad Press Club, he said media has attained paramount importance in the present times as various wars were won and fought with media power.