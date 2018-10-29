Gandapur constituted committee to enhance revenue of Kashmir Estate Property

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmiri Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday constituted a committee to enhance the revenue of Kashmir Estate Property. He stated this in a meeting with the officials of Kashmir Estate Property here at Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, said a press release.

The minister said that the committee would review overall legal and administrative complications and proposed suggestions for better use of Kashmir assets.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all steps with positive approach.

Institutions would be made economically strong and bring out from losses, he added.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that the government was making efforts to uplift the living standard of the

people.

He said that standard governance would be ensured in all the attached departments of the ministry.

Earlier, senior officials briefed the minister about overall performance and projects of Kashmir Estate

Property.