Gandapur assures protection measures for LoC population

MUZAFFARABAD, Mar 04 (APP)::Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Monday assured that the government would take all measures to protect people living alongside Line of Control (LoC) from Indian firing and shelling.

Talking to media persons here after attending a rally organized to expressed solidarity with armed forces of Pakistan, Gandapur said that the government would provide every assistance to affected Kashmiries who faced damages due Indian shelling.