Grand Music Night enthralls audience at PNCA

ISLAMABAD Mar 23 (APP) A grand music night featuring renowned

singers here on Thursday organized by Pakistan National Council of

the Arts (PNCA) in connection with Pakistan Day Celebrations.

Renowned singers and folk artists presented traditional and

folk music of Baluchistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Renowned folk singer Jangi Khan skillfully fused folk beats

and got big applause from the audience. The folk artists also

presented various famous national songs on the occasions.

Sufi music night, Singers Rizwana Khan, Wali Beg, Jalil

Shabnem, Ali Imran, Jangi Khan, Sang Faqir, Mahtab Kanwal and Shafaq

Ali performed at the Open Air Theatre of PNCA and enthralled the

audience at Open Air Theatre.

The week-long programmes includes folk dances of Pakistan, pop

music show performance of local brand groups, Sufi music night,

music night of provincial, traditional and folk music of

Baluchistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and

Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Qawali night will be arranged on March 24 and Comedy night

show will be held on March 25. Similarly traditional string puppet

and PNCA’s puppet show and tableau will be held on March 26.

The programs will focus on serving the fun lovers as

informative entertainment through visual narration of historical

moments of Pakistan Movement and the struggle of freedom fighters.