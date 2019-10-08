Gallery 6 announces result of first round of Arjumand Painting Award

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP):Gallery 6 here on Tuesday announced result of the first round of Arjumand Paintings Award (APA) this year, out of 140 submissions, judges have selected 44 paintings.

The judges were eminent artists and curators including Mobina Zuberi, Irfan Gul Dahri and Arjumand Faisel.

The selected 44 artists must submit their painting properly framed/stretched ready for display.

The paintings would be submitted at Gallery 6 Islamabad, either in person or through courier, between November 6 to12.