Gallantry awards conferred upon armymen

RAWALPINDI, April 19 (APP): Investiture ceremony held at Corps

Headquarters Lahore Wednesday in which Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali conferred military awards to army personnel for acts of gallantry during operations, outstanding performances in respective fields and for their long meritorious services.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)’s press release

issued here, a large number of military officials and relatives of Shuhada

and Ghazis attended the ceremony.

According to the citation, 26 officers were awarded SITARA-I-

IMTIAZ (MILITARY), 38 officers TAMGHA-E-IMTIAZ (MILITARY) and 42

officers and soldiers TAMGHA-E-BISALAT.

Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.