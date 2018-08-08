G-8 club win match

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):G-8 United Club beat Gilgit-Baltistan club by 2-0 goals in the Islamabad Jashan-i-Azadi Football tournament here at Rover Ground.

In the 10th minutes of the first half, Ghayoor Khan scored the first goal for G-8 Club and Hassan doubled the margin by 2-0 in the 25th minutes of the 2nd half.

Gilgit Baltistan Club tried to reduced the margin but could not succeed.

Referee Chaudhry Muhammad Sharif supervised the match. The tournament is being played on knock out basis under FIFA rules.

Fixtures on Thursday: Barah Kahow Club will face AJK Club at Rover ground, while Alqaim Club will play Bolan at T&T ground.