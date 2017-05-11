FWO DG calls on CM

LAHORE May 11 (APP): Frontier Works Organisation (FWO)
Director General Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal called on Chief
Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.
They discussed development projects being initiated in
collaboration with the FWO in the Punjab.
The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of
development on infrastructure related projects and observed
that the latest means of transportation were essential for rapid
development. He said, the infrastructure had been improved in
the Punjab at a cost of billions of rupees, and the latest
infrastructure had provided the best facilities of transportation
to the citizens.
Shehbaz Sharif said the FWO was an important partner of the
Punjab government in the latest infrastructure development
projects and the work on infrastructure related projects was
being done rapidly.
