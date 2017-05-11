FWO DG calls on CM

LAHORE May 11 (APP): Frontier Works Organisation (FWO)

Director General Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal called on Chief

Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

They discussed development projects being initiated in

collaboration with the FWO in the Punjab.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of

development on infrastructure related projects and observed

that the latest means of transportation were essential for rapid

development. He said, the infrastructure had been improved in

the Punjab at a cost of billions of rupees, and the latest

infrastructure had provided the best facilities of transportation

to the citizens.

Shehbaz Sharif said the FWO was an important partner of the

Punjab government in the latest infrastructure development

projects and the work on infrastructure related projects was

being done rapidly.