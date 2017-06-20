Funeral Prayers of Pakistan Navy Shuhada offered in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Funeral prayers of two Pakistan Navy

personnel Syed Hassan Raza (Medical technician) and Khalil Murad

(Leading Fireman) who embraced Shahadat on Monday during attack on

PN vehicle at Jiwani by terrorists, were offered on Tuesday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah also

attended the funeral at PNS SHIFA Hospital Karachi.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah condemned

the gory attack on PN personnel and condoled with the bereaved

families.

Naval Chief expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the

incident and said that such heinous and cowardly acts can not deter

national resolve of Pakistan Navy to stand against terrorism.

The admiral said that great sacrifices of Shuhada for

national defence and to root out terrorism in the country are highly

praiseworthy.

The Admiral further added that handful of terrorists can not

succeed in their nefarious design of destabilizing the country.

Naval Chief reiterated that Pakistan Navy, in collaboration

with other law enforcement agencies, is committed to eradicate the

menace of terrorism in the country.

The Admiral prayed for eternal peace of the martyred souls and

grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss and

prayed for swift recovery of those injured.

Chief of the Naval Staff also visited injured personnel at PNS

SHIFA hospital Karachi and also met the families of the Shuhada and

injured.

Besides Pakistan Navy senior officials and men, personnel of

sister services, relatives, friends and a large number of people

also attended the funeral.