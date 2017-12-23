Funeral prayers for late veteran journalist Afzal Khan offered

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Funeral prayers for late acclaimed journalist Afzal Khan who breathed his last at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia US on December 14, were offered at the National Press Club (NPC) on Saturday.

A large number of representatives from media fraternity, parliamentarians, government officials from the ministry of information and broadcasting and media workers attended his funeral prayers.

Prominent among them were Prime Minister’s adviser on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division Irfan Siddiqui, Minister for privatization Daniyal Aziz, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt, National Press Club President Shakeel Anjum and office bearers of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ).

Afzal Khan died after a protracted illness. He was the founding member of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and also one of the founders of SAFMA.

A prolific and outstanding journalist, Afzal Khan was born in Sialkot in 1937. He was a graduate of the Government College, Lahore.

He was known in the journalist community for always fighting for the rights of people, religious tolerance, political freedom and human rights and was widely respected for his role in the struggle for democracy.

He was a prolific writer, a credible and well informed reporter and a commentator who worked for the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and several other English language newspapers during his long career.

His regular columns and news features appeared in Arab News, Khaleej Times, Dawn, The Nation, Pakistan Times and Hindustan Times.

Afzal Khan had also a long career spanning over 35 years with the Associated Press of Pakistan, from where he retired as its executive director. He was APP’s correspondent in Washington for 10 years from 1995 to 2005.