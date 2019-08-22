Funeral prayer of martyred policemen offered

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):The funeral prayer of two policemen, martyred after firing by unknown persons at IJP road near Toll Plaza last day (Wednesday), was offered here at Police Line Headquarters on Thursday.

The funeral prayer was attended by Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, senior police officials, political and religious figures, family members of martyred personnel and others. The floral wreaths were laid on the coffins of martyred policemen on behalf of Minister for Interior and IGP Islamabad. Both expressed their condolences with family members of the martyred cops and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.