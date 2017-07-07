Funding shortfalls threaten education for millions of children: UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS, July 7 (APP): Funding shortfalls are

threatening education for millions of children caught up in

conflicts or disasters, UNICEF said Thursday ahead of the G20

summit in Hamburg.

Of the $932 million needed this year for its education

programmes in emergency countries, UNICEF said it has so far

received recorded voluntary contributions of less than $115

million.

The funds are necessary to give 9.2 million children

affected by humanitarian crises access to formal and

non-formal basic education, the agency said.

“Without education, children grow up without the knowledge

and skills they need to contribute to the peace and the

development of their countries and economies, aggravating an

already desperate situation for millions of children,” Muzoon

Almellehan, UNICEF’s latest and youngest – Goodwill Ambassador,

speaking from Hamburg, Germany, where she is representing UNICEF

at the G20 Summit.

“For the millions of children growing up in war zones, the

threats are even more daunting: Not going to school leaves

children vulnerable to early marriage, child labour and

recruitment by armed forces.”

Funding gaps for UNICEF education programmes in some of the

world’s hot spots vary from 36 per cent in Iraq, to 64 per cent

in Syria, 74 per cent in Yemen and 78 per cent in the Central

African Republic, it said.

Pursuing educational opportunities has been cited as one of

the push factors leading families and children to flee their

homes, often at great risk to their lives. A survey of refugee

and migrant children in Italy revealed that 38 per cent of

them headed to Europe to gain access to learning opportunities.

A similar survey in Greece showed that one in three parents

or caretakers said that seeking education for their children was

the main reason they left their countries for Europe.

For children who have experienced the trauma of war and

displacement, education can be life-saving.

“When I fled Syria in 2013, I was terrified I would never be

able to return to school. But when I arrived in Jordan and

realized there was a school in the camp, I was relieved and

hopeful,” Muzoon was quoted as saying. “School gives children

like me a lifeline and the chance of a peaceful and positive

future.”

As an education activist and Syrian refugee, Muzoon joins

forces with UNICEF to speak out on behalf of the millions of

children who have been uprooted by conflict and are missing

out on school.

“I urge world leaders to invest in the futures of children

living in emergencies — and by doing so invest in the future of

our world,” Muzoon said.