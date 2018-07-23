Fund for Bhasha & Mohmand dams: Rs 276.64 million received so far

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):The fund dedicated for the construction of Diamir Bhasha and Mohmand dams has so far received over Rs 276 million from various individuals and groups.

According to the latest update issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the “Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund” received Rs 17.5 million on July 20, Rs 33.263 million on July 19 and Rs 40.1 million on July 18.

Similarly, total donations received in the fund through various public and commercial banks on July 17 was Rs 60.43 million, on July 16 Rs 34.3 million, on July 13 Rs 26.14 million and on July 12 Rs 30.2 million.

The Fund has been established by the SBP on the directions of the Supreme Court. All the commercial and microfinance banks, and field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation have opened the Fund account to receive donations in cash, and through cheques, pay orders and demand drafts at all their branches across the country.

The donors can also make online donations to the Fund through internet banking, automatic teller machines (ATM) and other alternate delivery channels (ADC) using IBAN of their respective bank. The banks have sent the IBANs of the Fund account to their clients through SMS alerts, while the bank-wise list of IBANs is also available at the SBP’s web page.

The general public can also make donations in cash at over 400,000 branchless banking agents of commercial and microfinance banks across the country against proper receipt in electronic or paper form duly confirmed by the SMS alert.

The donations can also be made through credit / debit cards from anywhere in the world by clicking the “Online collections for Supreme Court Diamer Bhasha & Mohamand Dams Fund” on the SBP’s web page.

The overseas Pakistanis may deposit their contributions to the Fund in cash, cheques, pay orders, demand drafts etc at the Pakistani missions in the relevant country. They can also make the contributions through credit / debit cards from anywhere in the world.

The overseas Pakistanis having PKR accounts in Pakistan can also make donations in the Fund through the internet banking facility of their respective banks.