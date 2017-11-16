Fully committed to FATA’s mainstreaming, merger: PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khan Abbasi on Thursday said federal and provincial governments were unanimously committed for mainstreaming of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and its merger with Khyber Pukhtunkhwa to ensure its development.

Talking to a delegation (Jirga) of youth wings of political parties belonging to FATA here, the Prime Minister said the high-level implementation committee on FATA Reforms was ensuring speedy progress on constitutional, administrative and legal matters, a PM office statment said here.

The delegation said setting aside political affiliations, the people and youth of FATA demanded mainstreaming of FATA on fast-track basis and its merger with KPK.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister for inviting the representative of youth from FATA at the PM House and providing them an opportunity to present their point of view on important national issue.

They stressed that FATA’s merger must not be delayed on behest of a few people and the matter must be settled on an urgent basis.

The meeting was organized by Journalist Saleem Safi who apprised the Prime Minister that it was the right of people of FATA to get facilities at par with rest of the country.

Federal Minister for SAFRON Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch attended the meeting.

The FATA youth delegation comprised representatives from Muslim Students Federation, Insaf Students, Qaumi Watan Party Youth Wing, Islami Jamiat Talaba, FATA Students Organization, Khyber Students Organization and other organizations.