Foreign Secretary of Nepal calls on Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Ambassador Shanker Das Bairagi, called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday. Ambassador Shankar is leading the delegation for the 4th Round of Pakistan-Nepal Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC).

The Foreign Minister appreciated the holding of Bilateral Political Consultations, which gave both countries the opportunity to exchange views on important international and regional issues and consider the way forward to further enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The foreign minister extended felicitations on 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, falling in 2020.

The two sides resolved to enhance high-level exchanges and strengthen bilateral economic cooperation and take it to level commensurate with the excellent political relationship.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi appreciated Nepal’s efforts in its capacity as the current chair of SAARC, to revitalize this important platform to strengthen regional cooperation for the betterment of the people in the region.