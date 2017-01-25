Fruits worth $189.583 mln, vegetables $59.753 mln exported in last six months

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Fruit exports from the country during

first six months of current financial year increased by 10.53

percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of

last year.

About 259,341 metric tons of fresh fruit of different kinds

worth $198.583 million were exported from the country during the

period from July-December, 2016-17 as compared to same period of

last year.

The fruits export from the country in first six months of last

financial year were recorded at 267.133 metric tons valuing of

$179.661 million, according the latest data released by the Pakistan

Bureau of Statistics.

However, in last two quarters of current financial year,

vegetable exports decreased by 25.10 percent as compared to same

period of last year.

In last six months about 199,883 metric tons of fresh

vegetables worth $59.753 million were exported as compared to

278.986 million tons valuing $79.779 million of same period of last

year.

During the period under review tobacco exports grew by 9.14

percent as 1,064 metric tons tobacco valuing $3.987 million exported

as against 1,113 metric tons costing $3.653 million of same period

of last year.

In first half of current financial year, food group exports

from the country decreased by 10.94 percent as compared the

corresponding period of last year.

During last six months, food commodities worth $1.659 billion

were exported as compared the exports of $1.862 billion of same

period of last year.

The commodities which registered negative growth in their

exports included rice by 17.97 percent, basmati rice by 25.52

percent and rice other then basmati reduced by 15.28 percent

respectively.

On the other hand, the exports of food commodities from the

country recording the positive growth in exports during first half

of current financial year included wheat by 100 percent, spices by

5.55 percent oil seed, nuts and kernals by 38.27 percent

respectively.

It may be recalled that during the period from July-December,

2016-17 food group imports in the country increased by 9.04 percent

as food commodities worth $2.884 billion were imported to fulfill

the domestic requirements as against the import of $2.628 billion of

same period of last year.