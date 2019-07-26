Fruits of govt’s economic policies about to come: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government’s economic policies were nearing fruition as it had brought the situation under control.

“We have now got our feet on the ground and got a handle on the economy. But we have told the truth all the time and people understand. Now the fruits are about to come,” the prime minister said in an interview with renowned journalist Shaheen Sehbai.

During the discussion short before his return to Pakistan after successful three-day US visit from July 21-23, 2019, the prime minister touched upon the issues including accountability of the opposition leaders, efforts for the economic revival, independent working of the national institutions and harmony between the civil and military ties.