‘From Takht Bhai to Potohar’ opens Tuesday at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):A Regional Art Exhibition titled `From

Takht Bhai to Potohar’,opened Tuesday (Aug 22) here at the Pakistan

National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The exhibition is a prelude to the 9th National Art Exhibition

that would be arranged after 14 years.

As many as 126 artists of different genre will be outing up

over 300 exhibits including painting in all medium, miniatures,

reliefs, murals, sculptures, installations, digital and graphic

prints, photographs and wooden pieces said a press release issued

here.

The participating artists of the regional art exhibition `From

Takht Bhai to Potohar’ belong to the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

and the Potohar region from Jehlum and attock to Rawalpindi and

Islamabad.

The PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah while talking to

this scribe said, “The art lovers will find a large spectrum of

creative flair to sooth the aesthetics of every mood.

The exhibition is a blend of oriental, contemporary, and

experimental work by a large number of seniors and young artists. A

jury of senior artists will select the art pieces for the grand show

– the 9th National Art Exhibition that would be launched at the

National Art Gallery in Islamabad, and later would be shown in all

major towns of the country.”

He said all the regional exhibitions being arranged countrywide are the initial screening process to select the exhibits for the 9th National Art Exhibition so that the final show should a representative one showcasing the best in different genre.

This time the best art would be selected by the renowned

artists, not by the PNCA team.

He hoped that these regional exhibitions would bring forth

realistically the historic content with reference to land and the

people of Pakistan.