Frequent exchange of trade delegations to strengthen Pak-US bilateral ties: Ambassador Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry emphasized significance of frequent exchange of business and trade delegations towards strengthening Pak-US bilateral ties entrenched in people-to-people contacts.

In a meeting with a Pakistani business delegation led by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, the ambassador highlighted the enormous investment and business opportunities afforded by an emerging Pakistan – being a market of over 210 million people – to US and other international investors, a message received here from Washington Saturday said.

The ambassador said the seven-decade long history of Pak-US bilateral ties had laid a strong foundation of economic and commercial ties but the vast untapped potential needed to be realized through sustained interaction between businessmen and investors from both sides.

The Sindh governor underscored the significance of the delegation composed of firms and institutions from both public and private sectors that essentially represented over 20 percent of market capitalization in Pakistan. He particularly emphasized the need for serious and structured engagement at important avenues – like the forthcoming edition of US-Pakistan Business Opportunities Conference scheduled to be held in Karachi during the first quarter of 2018 – towards achieving the desired results.

The delegation comprising leaders and senior executives from major business houses, banking institutions and state enterprises from Pakistan has been visiting different cities in the United States over the past week. The delegation held over 150 meetings with their US counterparts in New York, Boston and Chicago. During the day-long trip to Washington DC, the delegation held a series of meetings at the State Department with relevant organizations and departments including US-Pakistan Business Council, US EXIM Bank, OPIC, USTDA and the US Department of Commerce. The meetings provided the opportunity to exchange information and ideas on strengthening bilateral economic ties between the two countries.

Ambassador Chaudhry and the Sindh governor recognized the significant role that Pakistani American community could play towards forging and strengthening trade and commercial links between the two countries and agreed to make concerted effort to that end.

Please follow and like us: