French tourists choosing Pakistan as preferred destination for sightseeing, cultural tourism

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):More and more French and European tourists are choosing Pakistan as a preferred destination

for tourism.

This was stated by the representatives of the top tour operators of France who met the

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque in Paris on Friday.

According to a message received here from Paris, the tour operators who visited Pakistan in September this year in their separate presentations briefed the Ambassador about their visit which

gave them first-hand experience of tourism potential of Pakistan.Consequently, they have introduced

new tour packages for Pakistan and have also created separate web pages on their websites

dedicated to Pakistan.

In response to this promotional drive, tour packages offered by famous French Clio Travels for

2019 were already sold out. Roots Travel will offer a special package for trip to Gilgit Baltistan, while Nomad Adventure was promoting mountaineering expeditions from Pakistan.

Similarly, Guide Petit Fute has decided to issue a new edition of its tourist guide book on Pakistan

in March, 2019 and will also organize a special exhibition of photographs of their visit to Pakistan.

The Ambassador thanked the French tour operators for being a valuable partner in promoting Pakistan as a tourist destination.

He briefed them about Embassy’s cultural and tourism diplomacy initiatives which included setting

a Tourism Desk at the Embassy, launching of a tourism website in French language, holding of International Conference on Mountain of Pakistan in Paris, publication of special dossiers on

Pakistan in local tourism magazines, and airing of documentaries on Pakistan on local TV channels.

The Ambassador informed the tour operators that a dedicated Tourism Office will be opened in the Embassy to further promote cooperation in the tourism sector between Pakistan and France.