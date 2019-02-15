French professionals of Pakistani origin vow to support Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):The French professionals of Pakistani origin working in the fields of banking, finance, information technology, energy, law and construction in France pledged their full support to the Government of Pakistan’s initiatives for socio-economic development of country.

A large number of these Pakistani professionals were invited to the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris for a networking and brainstorming session.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque briefed the participants about Pakistan-France bilateral relations and various initiatives of the embassy being undertaken in line with government priorities.

The ambassador said that by virtue of their presence in important French companies, the Pakistani professionals could act as a useful bridge to channelize French expertise and investments to Pakistan in key sectors.

He praised them for being an excellent Ambassador of Pakistan and encouraged them to further promote Pakistan within their respective organizations as investment and tourist destinations.

While expressing their views, the Pakistani professionals extended their full support to the initiatives of the government for socio-economic uplift of the country.

It was decided to setup a forum for regular exchanges, sharing of ideas and launch new initiatives for strengthening Pak-French relations and promoting Pakistan in France.