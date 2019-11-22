French Embassy, Islamabad Art Festival organize photo exhibition

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Islamabad Art Festival 2019 (IAF19) in collaboration with the French Embassy organized a photo exhibition, featuring art works of Xandria Noir, a Pakistani self-taught contemporary artist, in her pursuit of promoting peace in the world.

A select gathering of renowned figures including French Ambassador in Pakistan Dr Marc Barety, President IAF19 Jamal Shah, art loving men and women besides representatives of the diplomatic corp attended the opening ceremony.

The artwork titled “Moi et le monde imparfait” translating to “Me and the imperfect world”, the event exhibited 22 art works of Xandria Noir who works in multi forms of art from painting, new media, drawing, video art to photography. A large number people from different walks of life and students of various universities were also present on the occasion.

The first-ever 13-day long International Islamabad Art Festival 2019 (IAF-19), featuring artists from at least 35 countries is in full swing in federal capital.