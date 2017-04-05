ISLAMABAD, April 5 (APP): French companies intend to explore

business opportunities in Pakistan in the sectors of energy, environment, agri-food, banking, architecture and aerospace.

In this regard, a high level business delegation headed by Thierry Pflimlin, Chairman, France-Pakistan Business Council of MEDEF International is on visit to Pakistan from April 4-7.

Board of Investment (BoI) on Wednesday organized “Pakistan-

France Investment Forum” in which prominent French companies such as Engie, Thales, Total Marketing & Service, Clauger, Eclor SA, Olmix,

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and some others

participated.

Prominent Pakistani companies were invited for Business-2-Business meetings with French side. Shah Jahan Shah, Additional Secretary, BoI oversaw the activities for smooth interaction among the business community.

Both the countries are enjoying diplomatic relations since the inception of Pakistan.

During the forum some areas including agriculture, food processing,

hydro-electric and renewable energy, digitalization of industry, electronics, IT, LNG storage and re-gasification were identified for mutual cooperation between the two countries.

The forum will definitely pave the way for trade and investment, exchange of business delegations and to further explore possibilities for enhancing mutual trade and investment relations.

Business community from Pakistani side appreciated the efforts of government of Pakistan for holding such events to boost the economy of the country.