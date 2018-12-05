ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):French Ambassador Marc Barety Wednesday said French businessmen were willing to invest and explore possibilities for investment in different sectors in Pakistan.
He expressing his satisfaction over the security situation in Pakistan, which, he said, had improved a lot.
The French ambassador expressed these views in a meeting with acting Senate Chairman Saleem Mandviwala here at the Parliament House.
French businessmen willing to invest in Pakistan: Envoy
