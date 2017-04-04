French businessmen interested to tap new opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, April 4 (APP): The French business companies Tuesday
expressed their interest to take advantage of new trade and
investment opportunities in Pakistan emanating out of China Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Talking to Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal
here at his office, a delegation of France Pakistan Business Council
(FPBC) representing various French companies said there were
huge opportunities of investments in infrastructure, energy,
agriculture, defence and digital sectors of Pakistan.
It said they were quite aware of the rapidly changing
situation of the region as CPEC was providing huge opportunities of
investments in various sectors of Pakistan.
The minister for Planning invited the French businessmen to
exploit the opportunities of investments in Pakistan.
He urged the French companies should also help Pakistan in
modernizing its industrial sector.
He said the government was taking special measures
to enhance trade volume with other countries including France.
He said due to economic reforms taken by the government, the
fiscal deficit had decreased by 50 per cent while its growth rate
was touching 5 per cent now.