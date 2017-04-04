French businessmen interested to tap new opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, April 4 (APP): The French business companies Tuesday

expressed their interest to take advantage of new trade and

investment opportunities in Pakistan emanating out of China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking to Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal

here at his office, a delegation of France Pakistan Business Council

(FPBC) representing various French companies said there were

huge opportunities of investments in infrastructure, energy,

agriculture, defence and digital sectors of Pakistan.

It said they were quite aware of the rapidly changing

situation of the region as CPEC was providing huge opportunities of

investments in various sectors of Pakistan.

The minister for Planning invited the French businessmen to

exploit the opportunities of investments in Pakistan.

He urged the French companies should also help Pakistan in

modernizing its industrial sector.

He said the government was taking special measures

to enhance trade volume with other countries including France.

He said due to economic reforms taken by the government, the

fiscal deficit had decreased by 50 per cent while its growth rate

was touching 5 per cent now.