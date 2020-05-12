French Businessmen and Investors invited to invest in Special Economic Zones in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP):MEDEF, the largest business federation in France, Embassy of Pakistan in Paris and French Embassy in Islamabad,

organized a webinar on investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment of Pakistan Atif R. Bokhari, in his key note speech, invited the French entrepreneurs, investors and businessmen to invest in Special Economic Zones established by Pakistan, especially in food processing, information technology, housing and construction, travel and tourism and agriculture sectors and benefit from Pakistan’s liberal investment regime and stable political and security situation of the country.

He also encouraged the French investors and businesspersons to consider investing into the Information Technology Park being established in Islamabad, said a news news release received here on Tuesday.

The event was attended by a large number of Pakistani and French companies. The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mr. Moin ul Haque and Nora SUSBIELLE, Deputy Head of the Asia-Pacific Department of the French Ministry of Economy and Finance attended from France.

Atif R. Bokhari, Chairman Board of Investment of Pakistan and Mr. Marc BARETY, Ambassador of France to Pakistan took part in the event from Pakistan.

Thierry Pflimlin, President, Pakistan France Business Council and President of Total Global Services, in his remarks said the French and Pakistani companies should explore the emerging business and investment opportunities as both the countries restart their economies in the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque briefed the participants about the economic challenges being faced by Pakistan due to Covid 19 and the government’s relief stimulus package to help business and vulnerable segment of the society. He said , “We noted that while COVID-19 has stressed the economies of the world, it has also created opportunities”.

Marc Barety, Ambassador of France spoke about the huge potential that exists between Pakistan and France in further strengthening their economic and investment relations.

He said cooperation between small and medium enterprises of the two countries is among the priority areas for enhancing business ties.

The webinar was part of Embassy of Pakistan, Paris efforts to sustain the momentum of bilateral economic and investment relations between Pakistan and France despite the difficulties and disruptions posed by COVID-19 pandemic.