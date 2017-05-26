French Ambassador congratulates Muslims on advent of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Martine Dorance, Friday expressed her the best wishes and felicitation on behelf of Embassy of France to the Muslims in Pakistan as well as the large Muslim community in France on the advent of holy Islamic month of Ramazan.

In a message sent here Friday, the Ambassador expressed her wishes and hoped that the fasting month would help the believers to achieve spiritual elevation and purification of souls.